George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie prediction: Picking the winner for the super lightweight fight

The George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie prediction is here to provide eager fans with strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming super lightweight clash. The card also features a WBC women's featherweight title defense by Skye Nicolson, who faces fellow undefeated boxer Tiara Brown.

Ad

In more world championship action on the women's side, Cherneka Johnson defends her WBA women's bantamweight belt against Nina Hughes. Elsewhere, undefeated light heavyweight Russian knockout artist Imam Khataev, who has stopped everyone he's ever faced, takes on Durval Palacios.

Plenty of action is promised by this Saturday's card, so who should be favored to win the upcoming bouts?

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

#1. Super lightweight: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie

At first glance, the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie fight seems more competitive, that is if one isn't familiar with either man. Kambosos is several years older, has mileage, and is currently 1-3 run in his last four fights, with his most recent outing being a TKO loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Wyllie is young and very powerful, having stopped 15 opponents during his 16-1 run. Context, though, matters. First, Wyllie is stepping on very short notice for Daud Yordan with just a few days to prepare. Second, he's woefully inexperienced against top-tier competition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

To worsen matters, he was knocked out by Faavesi Isaako, who was 0-2 when they fought, and is now 3-5. Kambosos, by contrast, has had the benefit of a full training camp and has only ever lost to Devin Haney, twice, and once to a bonafide legend of the sport in Lomachenko.

Although Wyllie does have a puncher's chance, it is more likely that he will find himself at a significant skill deficit against a former world champion.

Ad

The Prediction: George Kambosos Jr. via unanimous decision

#2. The rest of the George Kambosos Jr. vs. Jake Wyllie predictions

Winners in bold.

WBC women's featherweight title: Skye Nicolson (c) vs. Tiara Brown

WBA women's bantamweight title: Cherneka Johnson (c) vs. Nina Hughes

Light heavyweight: Imam Khataev vs. Durval Palacios

Super lightweight: Jayden Buan vs. Jordan Kasilieris

Heavyweight: Hemi Ahio vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan

Heavyweight: Teremoana Junior vs. James Singh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.