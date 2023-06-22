'Chicken Conor McGregor' - Hasbulla gets on the "FAMOUS HISTORIC BATTLE" trend by bringing up UFC legend

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has entered into rivalries with many people over the length of his career, but perhaps the strangest beef he has had is with social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

Although the Dagestani is not a fighter, Hasbulla became linked with the UFC and its stars when his friendship with the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov came to the forefront.

Now 20 years old, Hasbulla is easily recognisable as despite being an adult, his dwarfism means he resembles a child. This led to him being nicknamed ‘Mini Khabib.’

Despite the social media star being seemingly harmless, that didn’t stop McGregor from lashing out at him on Twitter last year with a series of incendiary posts.

The likely explanation for the Irishman lashing out in this way would be Hasbulla’s friendship with Khabib, who famously feuded with McGregor for years leading into their 2018 clash. McGregor has since deleted these tweets.

In humorous fashion though, Hasbulla hit back by posting a video of a chicken to his Twitter feed, explaining that he’d named it after ‘The Notorious’.

Now, the Dagestani has poked fun at McGregor once again.

In response to a recent viral Twitter post asking “WITHOUT GOOGLING: Name a famous historic battle”, Hasbulla posted the following:

“Hasbulla and Connor (sic) McGregor.”

Unsurprisingly, some of the responses to Hasbulla’s post have been equally funny.

Whether McGregor decides to take to Twitter to hit back at Hasbulla remains to be seen.

Conor McGregor UFC return: Did ‘The Notorious’ re-enter USADA’s testing pool?

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his bout with Dustin Poirier in the summer of 2021.

He does have a fight with Michael Chandler scheduled for the near future, and is currently coaching against ‘Iron Mike’ on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter.

However, it was revealed this week that McGregor has not yet re-entered USADA’s drug testing pool, meaning that the fight with Chandler cannot happen in 2023.

Whether Conor McGregor ever returns to the octagon at this stage now remains a major question mark. A number of other fighters, including No.8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan and former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez have begun to put themselves forward as potential opponents for Chandler instead.

