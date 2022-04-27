"Chin for days" - Kenny Florian casts his prediction for Rob Font vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera

Kenny Florian has given his prediction for the upcoming bout between Rob Font and Marlon Vera, which goes down this weekend.

Speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast, 'KenFlo' picked 'Chito' to come out on top when he takes on Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53 on April 30.

Florian believes that Font will have an advantage when it comes to boxing exchanges, but Vera's ability to take punches and make the right adjustments will play a major factor. Here's what Florian said:

"Right now, it seems like Marlon Vera is the underdog. I like him here, I think he's tremendous in the clinch. I like the fact that he's probably going to be a little taller, little rangier, absolutely nasty with those knees, elbow combinations, great calf kicks from the outside as well. Where he gets a little bit vulnerable I think is on the feet in the boxing exchanges. I think that's where Rob Font can expose him a little bit, but 'Chito' has a chin for days and I think he knows how to make the proper adjustments in a fight in real time. So I like Chito here, I'm gonna go with Chito."

Watch Kenny Florian predict the winner of Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera below:

Rob Font plans to "overwhelm" Marlon Vera

Font will be in his third straight main event bout when he takes on Marlon Vera at this weekend's UFC Fight Night event. The 34-year-old is well aware of the threats that 'Chito' will bring to their matchup, but he believes he'll be ready to overwhelm his opponent and perhaps be the first man to finish him.

During a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Font opened up about his gameplan going into the fight. The bantamweight contender said that he plans on being ready to capitalize on his opponent's mistakes to secure a finish.

"Just constantly being a moving target I think will be the key to this fight. Once I jump in on him, he covers up and shells up, I can overwhelm him. I want to pull it out of him, I want to get him going and throwing, make him make mistakes and capitalize on it."

Rob Font (19-5) will be heading into this Saturday's event hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Jose Aldo in December 2021. Meanwhile, Marlon Vera will have the opportunity to record his third straight victory.

