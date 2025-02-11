"China made Range Rover" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach dubs his newly gifted car "little Hasbulla" 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, was seemingly the recipient of a new car, which he dubbed "little Hasbulla." This remark has captured fans' attention and set off a wave of online reactions.

Mendez, the head honcho of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), has a close relationship with Nurmagomedov. Following 'The Eagle's' retirement in 2020, the California native has been instrumental in guiding Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to championship success while training numerous other Dagestani fighters.

In a recent clip posted on Instagram, Mendez was seen checking out a new car, which appears to be an electric Range Rover, although without any official branding from the reputed SUV manufacturer. The AKA head coach said:

"This is a Range Rover? This is a mini Range Rover. This is a little Hasbulla Range Rover!"

Social media erupted with reactions to the above post. One fan wrote:

"China made Range Rover 😂"

While current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad simply posted a laughing emoji in response, others commented:

"They have so much money they’re buying fake cars for pranks 😂😂"

"You look slim & great coach"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach' post. [Screenshot courtesy: @akajav on Instagram]

Indian MMA fighter claims there's "no difference" between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov

At UFC 312, Anshul Jubli suffered a rapid knockout loss in the first prelim bout, his second defeat on the bounce. The 'Road to UFC' Season 1 winner previously made headlines when he claimed there's "no difference" between himself and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jubli said:

“There is no difference between me and Khabib. I have a world champion mindset, I am extremely strong, mentally, nothing can break me, there’s nothing in the world that can break me.”

He added:

"If there is something different between Khabib and me, then they are different on skill levels. But I will definitely take that chance. I have to survive the first round and can [get the] knockout in the second round. I can submit Khabib, I can do anything. So that confidence is there."

Check out Anshul Jubli's comments below (1:01:44):

