  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov
  • "China made Range Rover" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach dubs his newly gifted car "little Hasbulla" 

"China made Range Rover" - Fans react as Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach dubs his newly gifted car "little Hasbulla" 

By Krittika Chakrabarti
Modified Feb 11, 2025 12:09 GMT
Fans chimed in the comment section to coach Javier
Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach joking about new car. [Image courtesy: @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, was seemingly the recipient of a new car, which he dubbed "little Hasbulla." This remark has captured fans' attention and set off a wave of online reactions.

Mendez, the head honcho of the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), has a close relationship with Nurmagomedov. Following 'The Eagle's' retirement in 2020, the California native has been instrumental in guiding Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov to championship success while training numerous other Dagestani fighters.

In a recent clip posted on Instagram, Mendez was seen checking out a new car, which appears to be an electric Range Rover, although without any official branding from the reputed SUV manufacturer. The AKA head coach said:

also-read-trending Trending
"This is a Range Rover? This is a mini Range Rover. This is a little Hasbulla Range Rover!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Social media erupted with reactions to the above post. One fan wrote:

"China made Range Rover 😂"

While current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad simply posted a laughing emoji in response, others commented:

"They have so much money they’re buying fake cars for pranks 😂😂"
"You look slim & great coach"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s coach&#039; post. [Screenshot courtesy: @akajav on Instagram]
Fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach' post. [Screenshot courtesy: @akajav on Instagram]

Indian MMA fighter claims there's "no difference" between himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov

At UFC 312, Anshul Jubli suffered a rapid knockout loss in the first prelim bout, his second defeat on the bounce. The 'Road to UFC' Season 1 winner previously made headlines when he claimed there's "no difference" between himself and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jubli said:

“There is no difference between me and Khabib. I have a world champion mindset, I am extremely strong, mentally, nothing can break me, there’s nothing in the world that can break me.”

He added:

"If there is something different between Khabib and me, then they are different on skill levels. But I will definitely take that chance. I have to survive the first round and can [get the] knockout in the second round. I can submit Khabib, I can do anything. So that confidence is there."

Check out Anshul Jubli's comments below (1:01:44):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी