China's Yan Xiaonan expects a title shot if she beats Jessica Andrade at UFC 288

Yan Xiaonan is the latest Chinese sensation in the UFC. The 33-year old mixed martial artist spent most of her career with only one blemish—one loss—on her record. Unfortunately, a pair of consecutive losses against Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez derailed her initial march towards the divisional throne.

Fortunately, 'Fury' rebounded with a win against Mackenzie Dern. She is currently scheduled to face former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade. In a Mandarin interview with Helen Yee on YouTube, Yan Xiaonan spoke about her desire to fight for the title if she defeats 'Bate Estaca' at UFC 288 on May 6.

The two women will take part in the third-last bout of the event and Yan hopes to make a statement against the Brazilian power-puncher who her countrywoman Zhang Weili once defeated to first enthrone herself as the 115 lbs champion.

"If I beat Jessica, I hope to fight for the title. I believe I have the strength to challenge for the title."

When asked about her goals for the year, Yan reiterated her desire to defeat Andrade and finally earn a title fight.

"Right now, I want to win my fight next weekend. After that, I want to fight for the title."

If Yan Xiaonan emerges victorious against Jéssica Andrade, the UFC will be in prime position to schedule an event in China headlined by 'Fury' and Zhang Weili. The promotion hasn't hosted an event on Chinese soil since UFC Fight Night 157 took place in Shenzhen in 2019 when Zhang defeated 'Bate Estaca'.

If the promotion's return to China involves an event headlined by a main event title fight featuring two Chinese fighters, it could further help the UFC break into the Asian market.

Yan Xiaonan's UFC run

Yan Xiaonan's UFC debut was subject to a fair amount of hype. Back in 2017, she had a record consisting of 9 wins, one loss and one no-contest. Not only was her promotional debut successful, but 'Fury' embarked on an impressive win streak of six consecutive victories.

Her list of conquests includes former title challengers Cláudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Unfortunately, the then 15-1 (1) fighter suffered a TKO loss against former champion Carla Esparza to bring her unbeaten UFC run to a screeching halt.

A subsequent loss to Marina Rodriguez caused 'Fury' to find herself on her first-ever losing streak. Fortunately for her, she bounced back with a majority decision win against Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar Mackenzie Dern.

