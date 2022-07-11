Chinese striking phenom Zhang Peimian gets ready for Aslanbek Zikreev at ONE 159

Zhang Peimian is just a little over a week out from stepping into the circle against Aslanbek Zikreev, and he looks ready for battle already.

The Chinese striking phenom is set to take on Zikreev at ONE 159 on July 22 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a training video of Zhang working on the pads in the gym. The caption reads:

“Zhang Peimian is looking CRISP 👊 Will "Fighting Rooster" outstrike Aslanbek Zikreev on July 22 at ONE 159? 👀”

Apart from pads, Zhang also had a chance to train with kickboxing sensation Takeru Segawa at Tiger Muay Thai last week.

Zhang expressed confidence in his superior speed and power in an earlier interview with ONE Championship. His claims will be tested against Zikreev in their strawweight kickboxing matchup.

The Russian striker made a successful promotional debut back in 2020, taking a split decision win against former world title contender Wang Junguang. The No.2-ranked strawweight Muay Thai contender is looking to carry that momentum against the 18-year-old Zhang when they collide at ONE 159.

Zhang Peimian to follow up on bonus-winning performance

Zhang Peimian had a memorable debut on the global stage of ONE Championship earlier this year.

At ONE: Lights Out in March, Zhang faced Josh Tonna in a strawweight kickboxing bout. The rising Chinsese star was dominant in the first round of their matchup, chopping down his opponent’s legs with low kicks and catching him with precise combinations.

Zhang scored a knockdown before the first round ended, but Tonna was able to answer the mandatory eight-count. In the second round, the Shengli Fight Club representative came out with the belief that it was going to be the last round of the match.

Two devastating left hooks to the body floored Tonna, but the Australian striker’s resilience had him getting up on both occasions. An onslaught of deadly combinations from Zhang overwhelmed Tonna, who went down on his knee after a left hook to his head.

The third knockdown of the round prompted the referee to stop the contest and award the win to Zhang.

The impressive win won him a cool USD$50,000 in cash and certainly caught the attention of the contenders in the division.

