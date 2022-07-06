Chinese prodigy Zhang Peimian trains with pound-for-pound kickboxer Takeru Segawa at Tiger Muay Thai

Chinese kickboxing prodigy Zhang Peimian got a chance to train with multi-division K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa at Tiger Muay Thai. Beyond Kickboxing shared a photo of the two on Instagram:

"No break for Takeru! The former K-1 Champion made his way to Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand. Here's him with 18-year-old Chinese prodigy Zhang Peimian."

Segawa is coming off his match with fellow top pound-for-pound kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in what some have called the biggest fight in kickboxing history. It featured the biggest payout and live gate in the history of the sport.

Takeru has held many kickboxing world titles across multiple weight classes, including the K-1 Super Featherweight Championship, K-1 Featherweight Championship, K-1 Super Bantamweight Championship, and three K-1 World Grand Prix Championships.

Eighteen-year-old Zhang Peimian is considered the future of kickboxing and for good reason. The young Chinese fighter made his debut in ONE Championship earlier this year with a near-flawless performance against Austrialia's Josh Tonna.

Fans were impressed with 'Fighting Rooster' Peimian's blistering speed en route to a second-round TKO finish. At ONE 159 on July 22, Peimian will next face the experienced Russian kickboxer Aslanbek Zikreev.

Zhang Peimian vs. Aslanbek Zikreev at ONE 159

It is a stiff test for Zhang Peimian as his upcoming Russian opponent has picked up international titles in Muay Thai and IFMA. China's Peimian will look to climb the rankings with a standout performance against Zikreev at ONE 159.

'Fighting Rooster' will look to leave a lasting memory for fans in his next fight. In an interview with ONE, Peimian described how he sees the fight going:

“Zikreev’s speed is not as fast as mine. I will beat him with my pace and press him with high-frequency punches and legs. He has strength, but I have more strength, and the result of the fight will be convincing.”

The young fighter also discussed what his goals are in kickboxing. He wants ONE Championship gold:

“If I win this match, I am very happy to arrange to fight for the World Championship – and it should be very soon. Although I’m young, I don’t have to wait when I am already strong.”

If one wants to become the best fighter in the world, it helps to train alongside the world’s best fighters. 'Fighting Rooster' will benefit greatly from training with K-1 world champion Takeru Segawa. Peimian will look to show the world his set of skills at ONE 159 on July 22.

