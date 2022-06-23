What’s the Story: Zhang Peimian vs Aslanbek Zikreev at ONE 159

Zhang Peimian and Aslanbek Zikreev will have a kickboxing battle at ONE 159 on July 22. These two young and talented fighters are known for their incredible kickboxing skills, power, and speed. Both of these impressive kickboxers will look to leave a memory for ONE Championship fans.

China's Zhang Peimian impressed kickboxing followers earlier this year when he made his ONE debut against Josh Tonna. He won this fight TKO in round 2 and viewers were highly impressed with the 18-year-old fighters' speed.

The Russian-born Aslanbek Zikreev debuted in ONE Championship in 2020 and defeated top-ranked contender Wang Junguang. It was a hard fought decision in which Zikreev was able to edge out the judges pick.

Before he entered ONE Championship, Aslanbek Zikreev was celebrated as a championship fighter who has held titles all around the world. In Muay Thai, he has held titles in the International Federation of MuayThai Associations, having won gold in international and European championship tournaments.

After spending years in Muay Thai tournaments, Zikreev now turns to kickboxing full time as a professional in ONE and is looking to be the best in the world.

The 18-year-old 'Fighting Rooser' Peimian is a phenom of the fighting world. His youth and speed make him a very notable fighter in ONE. In his impressive victory over Australia's Josh Tonna, he was able to capture a $50,000 performance bonus and enter the top four in the rankings.

Speaking to Min.news, Peimian said:

"I am very excited to enter the top four, but I am not satisfied. Four knockdowns in two rounds have proved my strength, because I am only 18-years-old and growing every day. In China, I am eager to fight, and I believe that in the near future, I will win the strawweight challenge! As long as it is ranked ahead of me, I want to fight!"

His debut performance inspired ONE Championship Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, who spoke to Min.news about the Chinese-born fighter:

"I believe that Zhang Peimian can become the next superstar, and I am very much looking forward to his next performance."

The strawweight kickboxing division is full of talent but currently has a vacant title. Both of these young kickboxers will be looking to make a case for why they deserve a championship in ONE.

Zhang Peimian, Aslanbek Zikreev, and the championship

Zhang Peimian and Aslanbek Zikreev are young and hungry kickboxers who are looking to keep their place in the competitive strawweight kickboxing division. In ONE Championship, this division holds notable fighters such as Wang Junguang, Josh Tonna, and others.

In 2019, legendary Thai fighter Sam-A Gaiyanghadao captured the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship when he defeated Chinese-born kickboxer Wang Junguang. This made Sam-A a two-sports world champion in ONE, having held titles in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Since then, Sam-A has retired from combat sports and reliquished all of his championship titles. This has left the ONE kickboxing strawweight division with a vacant title spot.

China's 'Fighting Rooser' Zhang Peimian said that he would like a world title. Even though strawweight may not always be his divisional home in the future, ONE Championship gold is always in his view.

In an interview with Min.news, Peimian explained:

“My weight is the lightest in strawweight right now, so upgrading is something I will consider in the future. When I gain weight, I will also try to upgrade. But right now, I want to win the strawweight kickboxing world championship first!"

At 18 years old, though, Zhang Peimian understands how much more he needs to develop. He wants a championship but knows he needs to challenge himself and get better.

"I hope to become a world champion, but I know it needs to work harder. I received a lot of praise after winning, and these have become my motivation to move forward. I will continue to improve my strength and reward me with more exciting games.

"I would like to express my special thanks to Shengli and the team for cultivating me! Although I faced many difficulties during the epidemic, I will overcome them one by one, complete the daily training plan that the coach gave me, and be ready to return to the field at all times.”

Zhang Peimian and Aslanbek Zikreev are both looking to earn a title in ONE Championship and are well aware the gold currently sits vacant. An impressive performance on July 22 would change the future for either fighter. Both of the kickboxers will be fighting for their future at ONE 159.

