"I have more strength" - Zhang Peimian says he will achieve "convincing" win over Aslanbek Zikreev

18-year-old kickboxing phenom Zhang Peimian is looking to secure an emphatic victory at ONE 159. The Chinese-born striker made a massive impression on his ONE debut and is now looking to add another memorable highlight win to his record.

China's 'Fighting Rooster' spoke to ONE Championship in an interview regarding his upcoming July 22 bout against the highly-ranked Aslanbek Zikreev. The young kickboxer said:

“Zikreev’s speed is not as fast as mine. I will beat him with my pace and press him with high-frequency punches and [kicks]. He has strength, but I have more strength, and the result of the fight will be convincing.”

Zhang is seeking a convincing victory using his speed and strength. His speed is what impressed fans when he made his debut against Josh Tonna.

The bout came earlier this year, with Peimian winning via a second-round finish through body punches. With a flurry of punches and kicks, mixing high and low, the Chinese fighter showed incredible speed in his knockout victory.

His next bout will be at ONE 159 against a higher-ranked opponent, which he wants to win with an exclamation mark. Depending on how he performs at ONE 159, Zhang may have ONE gold in his future.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship dominates Josh Tonna en route to a CRUSHING second-round knockout!



Zhang Peimian on world title aspirations

China's Zhang Peimian will face a major challenge at ONE 159 against well-experienced striking veteran Zikreev. His Russian-born opponent holds many titles in Muay Thai competitions, including a world championship win.

If Zhang is able to get past the Russian striker, it would make a huge statement about his future. As he continues to climb the ranks, he will eventually want to challenge for a world title. In an interview with Min.news, he said:

"I hope to become a world champion, but I know it needs to work harder. I received a lot of praise after winning, and these have become my motivation to move forward. I will continue to improve my strength and reward me with more exciting games."

Even though kickboxing fans have labeled Zhang a phenom, he has realistic expectations about his development. He is not looking to rush things, but instead wants to earn a world title in a reasonable amount of time. In the meantime, he will continue to improve and hone his skills.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Peimian Zhang having a light sparring session against Saksurin at Tiger Muay Thai. The 18-year prodigy returns to the ring at ONE 159 taking on Aslanbek Zikreev. #ONE159 | July, 22nd

