Chinese UFC star Song Yadong shares roadmap to achieve noble aim of changing fan outlook towards Asian fighters

Song Yadong recently mapped out a strategic plan focused on transforming fans' views of Asian MMA fighters.

Yadong is preparing to go head-to-head with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on the main card of UFC 299. The third pay-per-view event of 2024 is set to take place this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

'Kung Fu Kid' hails from China's Heilongjiang province and stands as one of the few MMA fighters representing the region. Despite the nation boasting a UFC champion in strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili, Yadong is determined to edge closer to his ultimate goal of becoming China's first male champion in the UFC.

His ambitions not only encompass personal achievement but also aim to uplift Asian male fighters on a broader scale.

In the promotional video for UFC 299 (via MMA Uncensored), Yadong stated:

"If I can be the first Chinese male to win a UFC title, I think it going to change the way the world looks at Asian male fighters."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below:

Yadong's ascent in the 135-pound rankings has been both steady and impressive. 'Kung Fu Kid' secured victories in five of his last six bouts in the octagon, including two standout main event triumphs against Ricky Simon and Chris Gutierrez.

Song Yadong asserts outclassing Petr Yan in 'every aspect' at UFC 299

Song Yadong anticipates that Petr Yan may have honed his skills during his hiatus from the octagon, but he remains resolute that any enhancements the former champion has undergone will fall short of what's necessary for UFC 299.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Kung Fu Kid' evaluated his opponent and brushed aside concerns about ring rust affecting Yan. He even suggested that the extended break may have benefited the Russian:

"He has been [not fighting] for one year and on a three-fight losing streak. But I don't think the long break will affect his performance this time. He is a good athlete, and he is a top former champion. think maybe he will reflect on the skills and improve it. Maybe we can see a new Petr Yan."

However, Yadong stood resolute in his conviction that regardless of any advancements, Yan could not surpass him in any aspect of the game:

"But I think I am better than him in every aspect. I believe in myself. I am hungry. I hit hard. I believe in my boxing. Just one punch can knock him out."

Check out Song Yadong's comments below (5:54):