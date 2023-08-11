Chingiz Allazov acknowledges fans want to see him fight Tawanchai: “For the public, this is the best situation”

For ONE featherweight kickboxing world title holder Chingiz Allazov, a champion-versus-champion clash with the division’s Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is an exciting proposition, especially for the fans.

The possibility of the two top fighters battling one another became more plausible after the 24-year-old Thai superstar began his ONE kickboxing campaign recently at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Tawanchai took on veteran Georgian fighter Davit Kiria in his kickboxing debut, which took place on August 4 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout impressed at ONE Fight Night 13, winning by technical knockout (broken arm/middle kick) over Kiria in the third round.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post following the recent ONE event, where he also competed, Chingiz Allazov said a possible match with Tawanchai is ideal from a fan’s perspective, saying:

“For the [public] this is the best situation. He's one of the best ideas [as an opponent for me].”

Like Tawanchai, 30-year-old Belarusian Allazov was also a winner at ONE Fight Night 13, digging deep to outgun longtime rival Marat Grigorian and coming away with a unanimous decision victory.

It was the first successful defense of Chingiz Allazov of the world title he seized from erstwhile champion Superbon Singha Mawynn by way of a devastating knockout (head kick) in the second round of their title clash back in January.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.