“I wasn’t focused on this fight” - Chingiz Allazov admits struggling mentally during his match against Marat Grigorian

Chingiz Allazov looked like the picture of perfection during his world title match against Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

Unbeknownst to many, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was battling himself during the most pivotal fight of his career.

Allazov, nevertheless, claimed the dominant unanimous decision win after a hard-fought five-rounder against his old rival at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It was only in his post-fight interviews that the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world revealed that he struggled mentally during his trilogy bout against Grigorian.

Allazov told the South China Morning Post:

“He goes forward, he has good weight control, and many times he throws powerful punches. But the first round in my corner, I said I don't know, I had a heart problem you know, I felt like my legs don’t work. I wasn’t focused mentally, I wasn’t focused on this fight.”

‘Chinga’ was dominant in every part of the match, darting in and out of Grigorian’s range while landing some deadly combinations along the way.

Grigorian was at Allazov’s mercy in the first three rounds, but he caught the proverbial second wind in the championship rounds to muster up a late comeback. Allazov, though, was far too wily and played off Grigorian’s aggressiveness.

The unanimous decision win was the first time Allazov defended the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, a belt he took from Superbon Singha Mawynn, and solidified his place as Beyond Kickboxing’s best kickboxer on the planet.

Allazov also avenged the 2013 loss he suffered against Grigorian when the two were just climbing up the kickboxing ranks.

