Chingiz Allazov credits fellow ONE world champion Roman Kryklia for helping him prepare for Marat Grigorian

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov was thankful that he had top-class fighters helping him for his first title defense last week.

‘Chinga,’ in particular, mentioned fellow ONE world champion and Gridin Gym affiliate Roman Kryklia, the light heavyweight kickboxing king, as among those who helped him prepare in his title showdown with longtime rival Marat Grigorian.

29-year-old Allazov successfully passed his first test as world champion at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok, outgunning Grigorian en route to the hard-earned unanimous decision victory.

The reigning featherweight kickboxing champion dug deep to fend off the spirited and end-to-end challenge put up by his Armenian challenger, who is the No. 2 contender in the division.

At the post-fight interview session, Chingiz Allazov said that the help he got from the likes of Roman Kryklia in the lead-up to his title defense went a long way, saying:

“I have my brother, Roman Kryklia, he’s really one of the best heavyweight fighters, one of the best in the world. He’s champion in ONE.”

Watch the interview below:

Apart from successfully defending the world title he won back in January, his latest victory allowed Chingiz Allazov to exact payback on Marat Grigorian, who defeated him 10 years ago outside of ONE Championship.

‘Chinga’ is now looking to take on all-comers for the championship belt in his possession moving forward, including a possible rematch with immediate former divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.