Chingiz Allazov says he did not hunt for the KO against Marat Grigorian: “We planned to beat him in five rounds”

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov was ready to go the full route in his recent title showdown with Marat Grigorian and prepared for it accordingly.

‘Chinga’ outgunned his Armenian foe in their marquee match at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok, winning by a hard-earned unanimous decision to retain his world title.

Speaking during the post-fight interview session, Chingiz Allazov shared that while he was on the lookout for a finish against Marat Grigorian, their game plan ultimately was geared towards fighting for a full five rounds and winning.

The 29-year-old Gridin Gym standout said:

“For me, the important thing is winning the fight. [You can’t always get the KO], this is life. Today I won. We won, my team. We had one of the best game plans..but it wasn’t a game plan to KO Marat Grigorian. We planned to beat him in five rounds.”

Check out the interview session below:

At ONE Fight Night 13, Chingiz Allazov was aggressive right from the get-go, unleashing a volume of kicks and punches which connected past the guard of Marat Grigorian.

The No. 2 featherweight kickboxing contender would survive the onslaught while throwing telling hits of his own once he established his footing in the match.

The two engaged in a spirited back-and-forth in the middle rounds leading to a fiery finish.

In the fifth and final round, the protagonists would not budge, with Marat Grigorian going on a late surge to claim the title. Chingiz Allazov, however, would stand his ground and throw well-placed counters to stave off the determined push of his opponent and hold on for the win.

The victory was the first successful defense of Chingiz Allazov after ascending to the ONE featherweight kickboxing throne in January. It was also a payback for the loss he absorbed from Marat Grigorian 10 years ago outside of ONE Championship.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.