“This was for my legacy” - Chingiz Allazov details massive importance of beating Marat Grigorian

Defending his world title wasn’t the only thing that occupied Chingiz Allazov’s headspace when he faced old rival Marat Grigorian in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this past weekend.

Allazov put on a striking clinic when he defended the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian in what was their third match against each other across their storied careers.

During his post-fight interviews, Allazov said his victory over Grigorian wasn’t just defending his coveted strap, but also avenging a loss that happened a decade earlier.

Allazov said:

“You know, this was a hard fight. This was for my legacy. It was one of the best moments. You know why? 10 years ago, I fought Marat Grigorian. I lost to him. I said this before [the] Sitthichai [fight]. I wanted a rematch. It’s the same now. For me, it’s important.”

The two pound-for-pound greats faced each other twice in 2013 with the first one ending in a no-contest and the rematch going to Grigorian’s win column by decision.

Glory 7: Milan became the site of their first meeting but the April 2013 bout ended in an unfortunate no-contest after Allazov was cut by an illegal elbow in the first round.

They ran it back in December 2013 with Grigorian finally claiming a decision win over Allazov at Victory in Levallois-Perret in France.

Although both fighters were still coming up the ranks in their 2013 meetings, their trilogy bout was for far greater prestige.

Allazov wasn’t just the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, but he was also the no.1 pound-four-pound kickboxer in Beyond Kickboxing’s rankings. Grigorian, meanwhile, was the no.7 kickboxer in the rankings.

For five rounds, Allazov showed incredible mastery of the ring and he darted in and out of range that quickly frustrated Grigorian. Although the Armenian star caught his second wind in the championship rounds, Allazov was just too quick and shifty.

Allazov ultimately earned the unanimous decision win in his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.