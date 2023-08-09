Chingiz Allazov says a match with Giorgio Petrosyan would be good for his legacy

Chingiz Allazov believes a win over kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan would solidify his legacy in the world of combat sports.

‘Chinga’ scored another impressive victory at ONE Fight Night 13, defeating three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian in the evening’s co-main event. With wins over Grigorian and former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn, Chingiz Allazov believes a victory over Giorgio Petrosyan would complete the trifecta and make him perhaps the greatest kickboxer in the history of the sport:

“Same dream, same hard fight but maybe this fight, one more for my legacy? Maybe, [in the past] if he fights with me, he's a big problem for me. [But] now I’ve changed,” Allazov told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview.

Chingiz Allazov has now won five-straight under the ONE Championship banner following his win over Marat Grigorian on Friday night. That run has seen Allazov win the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title before earning a stunning second-round knockout against Superbon to capture the featherweight kickboxing title in January.

With his first title defense out of the way, Allazov has his sights on picking off another notable name in the world of kickboxing; Giorgio Petrosyan. Sadly, the possibility of fans ever seeing that fight remains up in the air as Petrosyan is yet to return following an absolutely vicious head-kick KO loss at the hands of Superbon in October 2021.

Only time will tell if Petrosyan can work past his first loss inside the circle and make a triumphant comeback. In the meantime, plenty of fighters will undoubtedly be lined up chomping at the bit to get their shot at Allazov’s ONE world title.

