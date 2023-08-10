Chingiz Allazov gives fans inside look at training camp for Marat Grigorian in first world title defense

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov got even with his rival Marat Grigorian and kept his belt in the process. Headlining ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, the two of the best strikers in the world produced a five-round war inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Determined to avenge his loss to Grigorian 10 years ago, ‘Chinga’ fought a marvelous fight. The Azerbaijani-Belarusian striker used his trademark aggressive style melded with a surprisingly slick defense to pull off a unanimous decision win.

Venum Training Camp, Allazov's home gym in Thailand, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the world champ's fierce preparation for the fight:

"Here’s Chingiz Allazov’s usual routine training in preparation for his fights! @chingizallazov"

No wonder Chingiz Allazov was in tremendous shape in the fight. Aside from crossfit as part of his conditioning training, 'Chinga' utilized a lot of individual repetitive movements to further sharpen his weapons. It must be noted as well that one of his training partners is Roman Kryklia, the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion. He is, perhaps, the greatest light heavyweight striker today.

Training with monsters like Kryklia at Venum Thailand played a huge part in Chingiz Allazov's performance against Grigorian last Friday. In the fight, the featherweight kickboxing world champion's signature swarming attacks were on full display, with his punch combinations snuck past his challenger’s tight guard. Grigorian, never to be deterred, showed grit by weathering the storm and finding his spots to counter.

Even with Grigorian's top-level counter-striking and controlled aggression, Allazov's elite footwork got him out of trouble. The world champion's slick ability to duck and turn just as he's about to hit the ropes, particularly, is something to be studied.

This trend continued throughout the fight as ‘Chinga’ peppered Grigorian with shots from the outside and occasional hard knees and hooks in the pocket. Grigorian had to rally late and push for a KO but was ultimately beaten by time.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.