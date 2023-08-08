Chingiz Allazov says he prepped for five rounds against ‘no-die style’ of Marat Grigorian

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov was ready for the all-action style of Marat Grigorian, having already fought against the Armenian superstar a decade ago. That is why the 29-year-old pound-for-pound great was prepared to go the distance, knowing how tough his latest world title challenger was.

Allazov battled Grigorian in a five-round kickboxing classic at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video last Friday. After 25 minutes of non-stop action, the Azerbaijani-Belarusian came out on top, successfully retaining his gold and cementing his place as the best striker in the world, pound-for-pound.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Allazov said he expected maximum resistance from Grigorian, the No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxer in ONE Championship, and was prepared to go the full route to defend his throne.

The 29-year-old Allazov said:

“You know, I [prepared] for five rounds. All fights, fighters like Marat Grigorian bring the same problems. I said before this fight he has the same no-die style and he has a big heart.”

See the interview below:

Allazov dominated the fight, winning the first four rounds of the contest with his activity and angles. Grigorian picked up the pace in the second half of the fight, particularly in the final round where he turned up the pressure.

But it was a case of ‘too little, too late’ for the Armenian, as Allazov walked away with the unanimous decision verdict.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.