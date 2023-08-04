Chingiz Allazov says ‘clever’ Marat Grigorian not an easy opponent: “A fight’s a fight”

Reigning and defending ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov is ripped and ready to go for his first world title defense tonight.

The 29-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian is set to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against longtime rival and No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Allazov knows just how dangerous of an opponent Grigorian is, having faced him in the past. However, the 29-year-old star also knows they’ve both evolved over the years, and is expecting a different fight this time.

Nevertheless, Allazov understands Grigorian will bring it in their matchup and he’s fully prepared to face him head on, despite being cautious.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post during fight week, Allazov said his fight with Grigorian could go either way. It’s that close.

‘Chinga’ said:

“He’s clever. There is going to be a chance for both of us. And a fight’s a fight. We have a good game plan with my team and with my coach.”

See the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video also features a co-main event showdown between reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci and ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the event.