Chingiz Allazov says he has more ‘power’ and ‘speed’ than Marat Grigorian despite similar styles

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and Belarus believes he and upcoming opponent, former rival and No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian share a similar fighting style.

However, Allazov believes what sets him apart from the competition is his god-given physical attributes.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Allazov boldly claimed that he has all the advantages against Grigorian in their upcoming matchup.

The 29-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian superstar said:

“I say I have same style to him, but I have more power than him, more speed than him.”

Catch the interview below:

Will that speed and power translate to another resounding victory for the defending ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion? Only time will tell.

Allazov is a winner of four of his last five contests in ONE Championship. His most recent victory came against Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn, whom he stopped last January to capture the coveted golden belt in a shocking performance.

Needless to say, Allazov is on a mean streak right now, and it’s hard to go against the odds-on favorite in this matchup.

‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov will defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian in a highly anticipated rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this week.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.