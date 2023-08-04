Chingiz Allazov says he’s acclimated to Thailand’s climate more than a month before world title defense

Reigning and defending ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and Belarus says he is more than ready to return to the ONE Championship ring to defend his coveted golden belt.

The 29-year-old veteran fighter claims he is well-prepared to defend the featherweight kickboxing throne both physically and mentally.

Chingiz Allazov is set to face longtime rival, no.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian in a rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 4th.

The fight will be for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Training out of Gridin Gym in Minsk, Belarus, Allazov says he made it a point in this camp to come to Thailand a little early in order to acclimate to Thailand’s tropical climate.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post during fight week, Allazov said:

“I have the same camp in my gym in Gridin Gym. That's my team, they’re my sparring partners. And after, we went to Thailand for the fight a month before, maybe more. We stayed in Thailand and we have one more camp in Thailand before the fight.”

It sounds like Allazov has his training situation all under control, which means fans can expect the best version of ‘Chinga’ when he returns to the ring to defend his belt.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event.