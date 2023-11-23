Chingiz Allazov claims belts are just accessories, says it’s about “who you beat to get the titles”

Since becoming the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Chingiz Allazov has always made sure that combat sports fans will hear his opinion - no matter how controversial it may be.

Getting a win is already difficult enough in the world of professional sports, but becoming a champion is the absolute most difficult achievement one fighter can ever reach as they stare down a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

But for Allazov, having world championship belts is not enough to prove that one fighter is the best as he told 1newsTV Online in a recent interview

“However, it's very important and you need to understand that the value is not in the belts and titles, but in what fights you get and who you beat to get the titles.”

Chingiz Allazov's road to the mountaintop

While some fans would feel some type of way about Allazov's statements, he has more than enough reason to make such a bold claim.

Allazov followed up his 39-second knockout win over Samy Sana in the quarterfinals of the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship with a first-round knockout of Thai megastar 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the semis.

A victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the finals would propel him into a world title challenge against Superbon Singha Mawynn - whom he put away in just two rounds to end the Thai's 456-day reign.

The achievement had Allazov reflecting on that victory, noting it as the one to complete his belt collection.

As for who he wants to fight next, the Georgian has his eyes on kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan some time soon.

Watch the full interview with Allazov here: