“That’s the most important” - Pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov wants to wait for Giorgio Petrosyan dream match

Chingiz Allazov is arguably the greatest kickboxer of this generation, but he wants to cement his status as a certified all-time legend.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is keen on taking Giorgio Petrosyan, the man considered the greatest kickboxer ever, for his next world title defense.

Petrosyan, however, has been on indefinite hiatus and has yet to announce when he will return to action. Nevertheless, Allazov doesn’t mind waiting as long as he gets to fight the living legend.

Allazov told 1newsTV Online:

“If you watched my interview right after the fight with [Marat] Grigorian, I said ‘At the moment, right now, I'm ready to sign a contract for the fight with Petrosyan’ But, I hope he recovers first, that’s the most important.”

Allazov is ranked no.1 in Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound list, and he cemented his place in the table when he outclassed old rival Marat Grigorian in his first defense of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Grigorian, who’s ranked no.8 in the list, challenged for the gold in August this year but fell to Allazov via unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

Petrosyan, meanwhile, has yet to return to the Circle after suffering a brutal loss to former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE: First Strike.

Watch Chingiz Allazov's entire interview below:

Chingiz Allazov always had Giorgio Petrosyan on his sights

Chingiz Allazov’s call-out of Petrosyan in his interview with 1newsTV Online wasn’t the first time he asked for a fight against ‘The Doctor’.

Mere minutes after he took down Grigorian at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Allazov said in his post-fight interview that Petrosyan was always the man he wanted to beat in his career.

He said:

“I don’t know. I said Marat Grigorian is one of the best strikers in the world. I beat all the guys. I like one fight, my dream fight maybe. I want to fight Giorgio Petrosyan. Inshallah, maybe we have this fight. Maybe he’s ready to fight. Inshallah, we will do this. Inshallah, God will help me win this fight. It’s the last fight in my mind.”

Petrosyan, a ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion, owns a victory over Allazov when they crossed paths in 2018 in Milan, Italy.