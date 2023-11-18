“Already a legend” - Anatoly Malykhin, Khamzat Chimaev show their love for pound-for-pound kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov

Several world-class fighters voiced their support for Chingiz Allazov.

Over the past year, Allazov has separated himself as one of the best kickboxers on the planet. He started with a second-round knockout against Superbon in January to become the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Seven months later, ‘Chinga’ defended his throne for the first time by securing a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event.

Allazov recently showcased his ONE gold with a picture on Instagram. The social media post was captioned:

“I don't want to become some star out there, I want to become a legend. #ThanksToAllah #☝🏽”

Anatoly Malykhin and Khamzat Chimaev joined several other fighters and fans to praise Chingiz Allazov in his Instagram comment section:

“🥇🦾” - Khamzat Chimaev

“Champion🥷” - Tofiq Musayev

“Champ 🚨” - Alaverdi Ramazanov

“No doubt you have already written your name as a Legend in the sport. Champion not only in the ring, but also in life. All praise is due to Allah ☝🏽”

“Only Legends make this biggest win all top Fighters in your division You are Live Legend Champ👑”

“🔥🔥🔥” - Anatoly Malykhin

“Already a legend bro 🤝✅”

Chingiz Allazov has been vocal about only wanting to fight a few more times before retirement. Luckily, there are several potential super-fight opponents for 'Chinga,' including one that will be revealed later this year.

On December 22, Tawanchai is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon. Although nothing is confirmed by ONE, fans have been calling for the winner to fight Allazov for his featherweight kickboxing throne.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon will headline ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.