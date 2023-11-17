FREE FULL FIGHT: Living legends Chingiz Allazov, Sitthichai battle it out in instant kickboxing classic

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Chingiz Allazov vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

In March 2022, Allazov and Sitthichai met inside the Circle at ONE X to determine the Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix winner. The world-class strikers went toe-to-toe for three rounds before ‘Chinga’ had his hand raised by unanimous decision.

A year and a half later, Allazov has solidified himself as one of the best pound-for-pound kickboxers on the planet. As a result, ONE honored him by re-posting his fight against Sitthichai on YouTube with the caption:

“Relive the historic ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final between future divisional king Chingiz Allazov and Thai legend Sitthichai in 2022!”

Chingiz Allazov’s win at ONE X led to a featherweight kickboxing world title against then-world champion Superbon in January. Allazov came out firing and shockingly dethroned the Thai superstar with a second-round knockout.

On August 4, ‘Chinga’ was matched up against Marat Grigorian for his first ONE kickboxing world title defense. Despite facing another world-class opponent, Allazov continued building my momentum with a unanimous decision win after twenty-five minutes of action with Grigorian.

Chingiz Allazov now holds a promotional record of 5-1, including three wins by KO/TKO. The question is, what’s next for the 30-year-old world champion?

It’s unclear what’s next for Allazov. With that said, there is a potential super-fight that could be scheduled for early 2024 between ‘Chinga’ and the winner of Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which takes place on December 22 with Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs.

The highly-anticipated Muay Thai world title fight goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event.