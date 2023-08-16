FREE FULL FIGHT: Chingiz Allazov outworks Marat Grigorian in exciting five-rounder

A featherweight kickboxing world title clash between two of the finest strikers in the world stole the show at ONE Fight Night 13.

Three-time Glory Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian didn’t know what hit him when he took on reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov for five full rounds.

Allazov was certainly not the same fighter Grigorian had defeated ten years ago in France. The Belarusian-Azerbaijani striker had single-handedly taken over the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix in efficient fashion before knocking out one of the greatest pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Superbon Singha Maywnn, for the kickboxing belt in January.

Therefore, one could not have expected Allazov to perform less than he did on August 4. He worked Grigorian to the bone from start to finish with near-perfect combinations from the outside, keeping his opponent at bay with well-timed teep kicks and punishing leg kicks.

As a result, Girgorian barely delivered a significant shot in the first few rounds due to Allazov’s fancy footwork, despite the champion being pressured against the ring for most of the fight.

This type of performance continued onwards with Grigorian having difficulties finding his way in while Allazov ramped up the volume with punches on all angles. By no means was the champion losing his belt as he held off his rival until the final bell.

Both men received a standing ovation from the fans after their intense five-round battle, but the winner was patently obvious. Chingiz Allazov retained his featherweight kickboxing belt via unanimous decision as well as his status as the greatest pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world.