Chingiz Allazov wants Giorgio Petrosyan “dream fight” for next world title defense

Chingiz Allazov is undoubtedly the best kickboxer on the planet right now, but the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion now wants a match against the best of all time.

After defending his throne against Marat Grigorian, Allazov said he wants to take on Giorgio Petrosyan in a match that he described as his “dream fight.”

Allazov said in his ONE Fight Night 13 post-fight interview:

“I don’t know. I said Marat Grigorian is one of the best strikers in the world. I beat all the guys. I like one fight, my dream fight maybe. I want to fight Giorgio Petrosyan. Inshallah, maybe we have this fight. Maybe he’s ready to fight. Inshallah, we will do this. Inshallah, God will help me win this fight. It’s the last fight in my mind.”

Petrosyan is often regarded as the greatest kickboxer in history, with the Italian legend holding an incredible record of 104-3-2 in his career and 6-1 in ONE Championship.

‘The Doctor’ is also the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion in 2019, a two-time K-1 World Max World Championship Tournament winner, and a Glory Slam Tournament Championship winner.

Allazov, meanwhile, catapulted to the top of Beyond Kickboxing’s pound-for-pound rankings and solidified his terrifying reputation with his victory over Grigorian at ONE Fight Night 13.

‘Chinga’ became an absolute force in the kickboxing world when he dethroned Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 6 this past January in Bangkok.

Superbon, who dealt Petrosyan his last defeat, was the pound-for-pound king before the matchup, but Allazov took that distinction away with a dominant second-round knockout.