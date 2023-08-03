Chingiz Allazov focused 100 percent for ‘hard fight’ with rival Marat Grigorian 

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov is expecting to go through the wringer when he goes up against familiar foe Marat Grigorian this week.

‘Chinga’ will defend his world title against Hemmers Gym standout Grigorian in the headlining match of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok. It will mark the third time that the two proud warriors are colliding, having fought twice outside of ONE Championship a decade ago.

Knowing fully well what his upcoming opponent is capable of, Chingiz Allazov knows he is in for a tough challenge and he fully focusing on it.

The 29-year-old Gridin Gym representative shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“You know this fight for me is important, it’s no different from when I got the belt. I fight with Marat, we’ve been in the sport and we’ve had a rematch. For me this is a hard fight and like before with Sitthichai I like this fight, I waited for this fight, and I focus one hundred percent.”

Check out the interview below:

Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian first met in April 2013 but the fight ended in a no contest. Then in December of the same year, they fought again, with the latter emerging as the winner by unanimous decision.

The Azebaijani-Belarusian champion is now looking to exact payback at ONE Fight Night 13 while also passing his first test as world champion after ascending to the summit of his division back in January.

Marat Grigorian, for his part, is vying for the featherweight kickboxing world title for the second time after falling short in his first attempt in March last year with a loss by unanimous decision to then-champ Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.