WATCH: Chingiz Allazov sleeps Thai megastar Superbon in absolute shocker

ONE Championship re-posted Chingiz Allazov’s life-changing knockout against Superbon.

In 2022, Allazov won the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix to earn a world title shot against then-undisputed world champion Superbon. The highly-anticipated matchup headlined ONE Fight Night 6 on January 13 and didn’t disappoint.

‘Chinga’ was highly respected before fighting for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, but few people could’ve predicted what would happen. The 30-year-old came out firing and dethroned Superbon with a second-round knockout.

ONE recently re-shared Allazov’s special moment on Instagram with the caption saying:

“When power meets precision 💪🎯 How will the World Title clash between Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian end at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? @chingizallazov”

On August 4, Chingiz Allazov plans to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event. Allazov will need an equally-impressive performance as his last when he takes on former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

Grigorian won his first two fights with ONE against Ivan Kondratev and Andy Souwer, both by knockout. In March 2022, he lost his only bout with the promotion against Superbon. Six months later, the 32-year-old bounced back in his latest circle appearance by defeating Tayfun Ozcan via unanimous decision.

Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian will determine the ONE featherweight Muai featherweight kickboxing world champion inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event featuring two world championship matchups can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.