Chingiz Allazov says beating Sitthichai and Marat Grigorian was ‘important’ to his legacy

Chingiz Allazov has built a habit at ONE Championship – to take out one legend after another.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion may not have enjoyed a dream start to life at the Singapore-based promotion, but he’s bested five on the trot while claiming the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship and the divisional strap.

At ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday, August 4, the 29-year-old striking dynamo got one over old rival and No.2-ranked Marat Grigorian inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

From start to finish, the divisional king displayed his unique mix of patience and aggression that showcased why he's the No.1 pound-for-pound kickboxer, outsmarting the Armenian in all departments until the final bell.

While his win over Superbon Singha Mawynn to claim the 26-pound gold remains one of the best knockouts of his career, Chingiz Allazov revealed that the win over the Thai striker did little to build on his legacy.

Instead, the Gridin Gym representative named these two victories as the most important in his quest to become one of the greatest kickboxers of all time.

He told ONE Championship during the ONE Fight Night 13 post-fight interview:

“I said this before, for me, it’s important to beat Sitthichai and Marat Grigorian for my career, for my legacy. This was a hard fight. Last week, I had real big problems.”

Watch the interview here:

As he waits for his next challenger, Chingiz Allazov deserves time to relax and lay off his career after revealing that he struggled with some personal issues in the lead-up to last week’s headliner showcase in Bangkok, Thailand.

To North American fans who missed his striking clinic, catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.