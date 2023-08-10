Chingiz Allazov says he’ll talk with his team to discuss potential retirement

Fresh off arguably the biggest win of his career, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion ‘Chinga’ Chingiz Allazov sits atop the kickboxing world as arguably the best in the sport, pound-for-pound.

The 29-year-old Azerbaijani-Belarusian superstar has beaten the biggest names in the sport, including former featherweight king Superbon Singha Mawynn, Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, and most recently, longtime rival Marat Grigorian.

Allazov and Grigorian did battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 last Friday night, August 4th in Bangkok, and ‘Chinga’ ended up taking a five-round unanimous decision to retain his belt.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 13 post-event interviews, Allazov said that after achieving everything he set out to do in his career, it may be time to retire, or at the very least, it’s coming close.

‘Chinga’ said:

“I’ll go home, relax, and have a talk with my manager. I’ll talk with my coach. My father. Maybe he will say to stop my career.”

Whether or not Allazov indeed decides to retire remains to be seen. We’ll have to wait a while for the 29-year-old to make an official decision. Needless to say, there’s one more fight on Allazov’s horizon that’s worth sticking around for, and that’s a showdown with legendary Italian-Armenian Giorigo ‘The Doctor’ Petrosyan.

Petrosyan has been out since suffering a harrowing knockout loss to Superbon in 2021, although rumors are that he’s back in training and regaining his confidence. Only time will tell.

ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.