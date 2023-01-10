At ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Chingiz Allazov will finally get his shot at the world championship.

After the fight has been postponed several times, he will finally face Superbon for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title on January 13.

As he prepares for this big main event slot in front of the world champion’s home crowd in Bangkok, Allazov has been spending time in Thailand preparing for the contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his recent experiences training in Thailand before putting on a show for the fans there in a matter of days:

“I like the atmosphere here, the Thai-style atmosphere. We train in one gym before fights, we visit each other. I train in this gym, Phuket Fight Club. We even train at Tiger Muay Thai but we go to Phuket Fight Club three times a week for sparring, clinch work, Thai style.”

He added:

“We camp. We go on runs and after running, stretching a little bit, and after they close the equipment, we start to work and spar, and after sparring, they work with me. Two-three people work with me, only clinch, clinch, clinch... I don't know but we like this atmosphere. After this a second training with my coach in endurance training, strategic training, and speed work.”

Fans react to Chingiz Allazov’s crushing liver shot on Samy Sana

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov is just days away from competing for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title when he faces Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On the way to earning himself a world championship shot by winning the World Grand Prix tournament, Allazov has put on some incredible fights.

After losing on his ONE debut against Enriko Kehl in 2021, ‘Chinga’ went on a ruthless three-fight win streak that kicked off with his liver-shot knockout of Samy Sana.

ONE Championship posted the clip of one of the best body shot knockouts ever seen inside the circle on Instagram, giving the fans an opportunity to relive the moment:

"Chopped liver 🔪 Chingiz Allazov will put his striking on display when he challenges Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6! 🏆 @chingizallazov"

Fans reacted to the shot as expected: with absolute awe.

Here are some of the comments from fans:

Comments on Chingiz Allazov's liver punch KO of Sami Sana

Instagram user @a_man_and_his_cat put it so eloquently:

"Oof I think my bowels moved just by watching it"

Another Instagram user named @photoslog upped the humor by saying:

"I felt that one all the way over here in Aus. 😂"

Perhaps the most interesting comment is from one of the men in the video. And no, it's not Chingiz Allazov. It was from the man who got knocked out, Sami Sana.

His comment showed how much of a class act he is:

"I was eyeballing right before! I will be back very soon 👏🏼💪🏼"

