Marlon 'Chito' Vera calls out Jose Aldo for five-round fight

Marlon Vera has called out Jose Aldo for a rematch after losing via unanimous decision the last time they fought. Vera's confidence is riding high after having some phenomenal showings in his two previous fights in the octagon.

'Chito' took to Twitter to call out the former featherweight champion and challenge him to a five-round main event. Considering 'Junior' has nothing officially lined up, the Ecuadorian reasoned that now is a perfect time to get his revenge.

Vera wrote:

"Let's go Jose, number 2 five rounds you don't have anything line up Jose Aldo porra"

Aldo's win over Vera snapped the three-fight dry spell he was on prior and propelled him onto a 3 fight tear. 'Junior' went on to beat Pedro Munhoz and the favored Rob Font via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera has won his last 2 fights against Davey Grant and Frankie Edgar. He defeated 'Dangerous' via decision and 'The Answer' by front-kick knockout in the third round.

Marlon Vera recaps his fight with Jose Aldo and shares the improvements he made afterwards

Marlon Vera discussed the improvements he made after his loss to Jose Aldo in their first meeting. Aldo was able to secure victory in a very close fight with 'Chito' by taking him down and staying on top for the majority of the third round.

Verdict @VerdictMMA



Aldo ended the fight strong as the Global Scorecard data indicates.



#UFC265 Jose Aldo defeated Marlon Vera in his last fight.Aldo ended the fight strong as the Global Scorecard data indicates. Jose Aldo defeated Marlon Vera in his last fight.Aldo ended the fight strong as the Global Scorecard data indicates. #UFC265 https://t.co/kZku4Xmb7n

In a recent episode of This Past Weekend with host Theo Von, Vera explained that he trained in how to get out of the back-riding position for 6 months. The Ecuadorian cited his performance against Frankie Edgar as proof of his improvement.

Vera said:

"Even my fight with Aldo... Coming into the third round, he was very tired and after that I get too cocky and too excited and I paid a price of that. I went too hard too fast, He took my back and he hold me down... I definitely worked on that. I took 6 months working on don't get hold in that specific position. I believe I figured it out. Even when Frankie took my back, I was out quick. That was something that I'm glad I fixed."

'Junior' controlled the No.8-ranked bantamweight from the back-riding position for four and a half minutes in the third round of their fight. Meanwhile, 'Chito' allowed Frankie Edgar to keep him down for only three minutes in their encounter before knocking him out.

Watch Marlon Vera discuss his fight with Jose Aldo below (begins at 35:20):

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by John Cunningham