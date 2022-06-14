Marlon Vera claims he will "finish with" Dominick Cruz on August 13

Marlon Vera has sent a warning to Dominick Cruz ahead of their expected fight on August 13.

Vera and Cruz are anticipated to collide in an intriguing bantamweight clash later this summer. Ahead of the much-anticipated fight, 'Chito' took to social media and had a message for Dominick Cruz.

On Twitter, the Ecuadorian promised to "finish with" the former UFC bantamweight champion in their meeting, which is slated to headline the August 13 UFC Fight Night.

"August 13, I finish with you Cruz." [Translated by Google]

Marlon Vera will enter the contest off the back of a win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 53. Meanwhile, Cruz secured a decision win against Pedro Munhoz in his last fight at UFC 269.

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz: A detailed preview

Marlon Vera is currently on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC. He has finished Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, and Rob Font in his last three UFC fights. 'Chito' currently sits at No.5 in the division and has established himself as one of the top fighters in the bantamweight division.

Dominick Cruz, on the other hand, has managed to put together a two-fight winning streak since his UFC 249 loss to Henry Cejudo. While fans are used to seeing the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time in title fights, he has defeated contenders Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz in his last two outings inside the octagon.

'The Dominator' finds himself in the No.8 spot in the 135-pound rankings following his latest triumphs.

'Chito' Vera has proven to be a rough outing for anybody in the bantamweight division. His toughness is always on display and the fact he's never been finished is a testament to his grit.

Cruz, meanwhile, is a puzzle due to his style. There haven't been many fighters who have managed to solve it. In fact, the former champion has never lost a non-title fight in his career.

He will once again look to implement his elusive skillsets and get the better of Vera when both men collide in August.

