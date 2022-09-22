"It doesn't matter what Volkanovski or Holloway did" - 'Chito' Vera hails Jose Aldo as the featherweight GOAT, recalls lessons learned from their fight

Jose Aldo recently called time on a legendary career in MMA. The Brazilian won world titles in two different organizations and is one of the pioneers of the low calf kick that is now so popular.

'Junior' did not lose a fight from 2006 to 2015, winning 18 on the trot. Half of his victories came in World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and the rest took place in the UFC. Jose Aldo won the WEC featherweight strap in 2009 against the powerful Mike Brown. He went on to defend his title against Frankie Edgar, Chad Mendes twice, Cub Swanson, 'The Korean Zombie', Urijah Faber and Kenny Florian.

While many now consider Holloway or Volkanovski the featherweight GOAT due to both men having victories over Jose Aldo and successful reigns, Marlon 'Chito' Vera still regards 'Junior' as the best to ever to do it.

Speaking to Submission Radio, 'Chito' said:

"The guy is the best featherweight of all time, as of today. Maybe someone doing something bigger and better in the next 5-10 years, but as of now, it doesn't matter what Volkanovski or Holloway did. Both great, but Aldo just did more for longer time, in WEC, so you gonna pay that respect when you have to."

Watch the interview below:

'Chito' and Aldo also fought back in 2020, with 'Junior' coming away with a unanimous decision victory. Vera was asked to elaborate on how he feels about the fight. He responded by being thankful for the lessons he learned against Aldo.

"I unfocused and I paid the price. But that lesson made me a f*cking monster, made me harder on myself, made me be smart, just better. So thanks for that. I was hoping to rematch him and just f*cking destroy him, but that's not gonna happen."

MMA legends pay tribute to Jose Aldo following retirement

Jose Aldo, a bonafide MMA legend, called time on an illustrious career spanning nearly two decades after suffering a loss to Merab Dvalishvili last time out.

Having been in the game for so long, 'Junior' has no doubt made his fair share of friends around the world and in the sport. With that in mind, MMA legends from across the globe took to social media following the announcement of Aldo's retirement.

Frankie Edgar posted the following on Instagram:

"Enjoy retirement @josealdojunioroficial and congratulations on an amazing career. It was an honor to share the cage with such a legend of our sport! Good luck in your future endeavors brother!"

While former opponents Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski also paid tribute to the legend.

Max Holloway @BlessedMMA The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏

