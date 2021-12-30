'Chito' Vera seemingly slams Sean O'Malley for having a camera around while giving money to people at Walmart

Marlon 'Chito' Vera has seemingly taken a dig at his former opponent Sean O'Malley. O'Malley recently gave away $100 to multiple people at Walmart and posted a video of it on YouTube.

Sean O'Malley decided to give back to people and share his blessings. This gesture from O'Malley brought joy to many who were very happy to receive the UFC star's Christmas gift.

Watch Sean O'Malley's video where he gives away cash below:

Since then, Sean O'Malley has been praised by a lot of people online for this good deed. However, Marlon Vera wasn't impressed by all this and shared his opinion. 'Chito' took to Twitter to seemingly slam O'Malley for filming while helping people and said:

"U don't need a camera guy to help people. you piece of sh**."

It's safe to say that Marlon Vera still holds a grudge against Sean O'Malley. The pair faced off at UFC 252 and 'Chito' got the better of his rival.

Sean O'Malley does not acknowledge his loss to Marlon Vera

When Sean O'Malley fought Marlon Vera, the O'Malley hype train was already up and running. However, 'Sugar' was handed his first MMA loss. His performance was also hindered by an injury to his leg during the fight.

'Chito' capitalized on the injury and forced a first-round stoppage. Since the fight, Sean O'Malley has refused to accept the fact that he has a loss on his MMA record. According to him, it was nothing but a freak accident.

Sean O'Malley has fought three times since then and won all three via TKO/KO. O'Malley will certainly look to make amends from his last outing against Marlon Vera and try to book a fight with him in the future.

Sean O'Malley is currently the No.12-ranked bantamweight in the UFC. Whereas 'Chito' is ranked No.8 in the same weight class. It will be interesting to see what happens if and when the two decide to fight again.

