“I think she's going to do good” - Christian Lee has high hopes for Lea Bivins’ ONE debut

No.1-ranked lightweight contender and former division king Christian Lee said in a recent interview that he has high hopes for ONE newcomer Lea Bivins. The 19-year-old prospect is scheduled to make her promotional debut against ‘Fighting Queen’ Zeba Bano at ONE 159 on Friday, July 22.

‘Full Moon’ Bivins is a close friend of the Lee family and she recently moved to their gym at United MMA to train for her upcoming fight. When Christian Lee was asked by SCMP MMA about her chances heading into her first bout, he had this to say about his teammate:

"Yeah, she's a talented fighter. I think she's going to do really well. She came up to help Victoria with, I think one or two of her fight camps and, you know, they crossed paths earlier. They both competed at a youth amateur level for the Pankration Nationals. And they went up to the World Championships for Pankration as youth also. So, you know, she's got a similar journey to my sister, and she's a talented young fighter. I think she's going to do good.”

Lea Bivins will square off with 23-year-old Zeba Bano, who is a very experienced pro MMA striker. Before losing to ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in her debut, Bano had accumulated five consecutive wins fighting under the banners of PCFL and Fight of Knights.

Bivins, less experienced, will most likely stick to her guns and bring her grappling and Pankration skills to the forefront. ONE fans are yet to see her in action so it’s going to be fascinating to see how this fight plays out. However, one thing’s for sure. If you have the Lee family in your corner, the chances of you winning the fight are very high.

Christian Lee believes Lea Bivins has what it takes to be a world champion someday

With Victoria Lee’s MMA career on the rise, Christian Lee also believes Lea Bivins has the capacity to reach her full potential to become a world champion someday.

Bivins has previously expressed her admiration for the Lee family, especially the atomweight world champion Angela Lee. The American prospect hopes to follow in her footsteps and go all the way to contend for a world title. When Christian Lee was asked if he thought Bivins could ever reach those heights, he replied:

“Yeah, definitely. You know she's got a good amount of experience as a youth, and you know, now she's going to make her professional debut. So yeah, I just wish her the best.”

