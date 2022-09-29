Chris Avila believes Nate Diaz can beat Floyd Mayweather in boxing match

Former UFC and Bellator fighter Chris Avila has backed Nate Diaz to hand Floyd Mayweather Jr. the first loss of his professional boxing career if the pair ever fight in the squared circle.

Avila is currently set to become the first fighter to represent Diaz's Real Fight Inc. when he faces social media star, Dr.Mike, on October 29. The pair will fight on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva with plans for the promotion to host their own pay-per-view in the coming months.

Diaz, who is now a free agent, is interested in making the switch to boxing following the conclusion of his UFC contract. The Stockton-born has been rumored to face Jake Paul in the ring on multiple occasions, but Floyd Mayweather's name has now been reported as a genuine possibility.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Chris Avila discussed Nate Diaz making the switch to boxing and his chances should he happen to face one of boxing's all-time greats:

"I'm sure he could [defeat Mayweather]. The only fights for him [Diaz] are the bigger names like Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez or both the Paul brothers. I don't see anybody else out there. He's beatable [Mayweather] and it ain't about the size."

Catch the full interview with Avila below:

Eddie Alvarez interested in fighting Nate Diaz

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is now a free-agent after recently ending his tenure with ONE Championship. Alvarez has joined an elite list of fighters who are currently free agents such as Nate Diaz.

'The Underground King' discussed his free-agency while appearing on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. Alvarez refused to rule out a return to the UFC or Bellator and shared the names of fighters he'd be more than willing to step into the octagon and face.

On that list was Nate Diaz, who left the UFC following his UFC 279 win against Tony Ferguson earlier this month:

"In the UFC right now, out of the top eight, I've beaten four out of the top eight. Three of those guys are in the mix for the title. Poirier, Gaethje, or Chandler, all three guys I have wins over...To do a superfight with the new free agent [Nate Diaz] who's unsigned. Aldo I believe is free, I believe Nate is free. And I'm sure there will be other guys within the next couple of months that are larger names that you can do a card with."

Catch Eddie Alvarez on The MMA Hour below:

