Eddie Alvarez willing to re-sign with UFC, Bellator; eyes possible superfight with Nate Diaz on "American soil"

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is officially a free agent after a conflict-free exit from One Championship. 'The Under Ground King' recently opened up about the likelihood of re-signing with the UFC and Bellator MMA.

Alvarez parted ways with the UFC in 2018 and joined One Championship where he competed in the One Lightweight Grand Prix. He confirmed the news on Twitter by claiming that it was a harmonious decision and that he would like to test the free agency waters.

Eddie Alvarez @Ealvarezfight 🏼 Tell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to HuntTell me whose next ?UGK Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt 👊🏼🔪 Tell me whose next ?UGK

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alvarez revealed that he's open to re-signing withe promotions like the UFC and Bellator MMA, where he was once the lightweight champion. Alvarez stated:

"In the UFC right now, out of the top eight, I've beaten four out of the top eight. Three of those guys are in the mix for the title. Poirier, Gaethje, or Chandler, all three guys I have wins over."

When asked by Helwani for blunt replies to his straight-forward questions regarding re-signing with the UFC, Eddie Alvarez nodded with a positive reaction.

The 38-year-old also had an opponent in mind while speaking about the opportunities he can pursue in America:

"To do a superfight with the new free agent [Nate Diaz] who's unsigned. Aldo I believe is free, I believe Nate is free. And I'm sure there will be other guys within the next couple of months that are larger names that you can do a card with."

Watch the video below:

Eddie Alvarez talks about how a fight against Nate Diaz will appeal to the fans

Eddie Alvarez has been a part of countless battles inside the octagon. The former UFC lightweight champion and two-time Bellator lightweight champion recently confirmed that he will be testing the free agency market.

Another big name from the sport who has officially fought out his UFC contract is Nate Diaz. The Stockton native submitted Tony Ferguson in his last contracted fight at UFC 279.

With that in mind, Eddie Alvarez was indubitably excited by the prospect of a fight between them in the future. In an interview on The MMA Hour, the American claimed that the fight would appeal to the purists of the sport:

“I don’t know if it’s [fight with Nate Diaz] ever going to happen outside. I think Nate is more trying to get the Jake Pauls of the world or I don’t know who else he has on his plate. A lot bigger exposure than myself. Just the MMA gods coming together in a real MMA fight, I think that’d be great for the hardcore fans, for the underground fans. The likelihood of it? It’d be more likely that I’d sign it than Nate would.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far