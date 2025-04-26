Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton: Live round-by-round updates

The Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming cruiserweight boxing match. The matchup, scheduled for 12 rounds, is of significant importance to both pugilists.
They compete on one of the most anticipated cards of the year, and neither man will want to taste defeat. Billam-Smith enters the bout with a 20-2 record, though he is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Gilberto Ramirez. While decently powerful, Billam-Smith isn't a knockout artist per se, with 13 stoppages in 20 wins.
He is, though, a skillful boxer, having held the WBO cruiserweight title from 2023 until 2024. By comparison, Glanton is also 20-2, but on a three-fight knockout streak. He is a significantly harder puncher than Billam-Smith, boasting 17 stoppages in 20 wins. What he lacks is true high-level experience.
He has never held a major title, but does hold a massive power advantage. For this reason, DraftKings Sportsbook lists both men dead even at -110 each. The main card itself begins at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for U.S. fans and 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time) for U.K. fans.
The afroementioned times also mark the start of the Billam-Smith vs. Glanton fight, which opens the main card.
