Chris Curtis announced an exciting new venture that he will be working on with Sean Strickland.

Curtis took to Twitter to announce that both he and UFC middleweight Sean Strickland will be teaming up for a new podcast. He revealed the name of the podcast as well as what the topic of discussion will be for the first episode:

"You guys asked for it for some reason and we finally got around to doing it. Episode one is in the books. The Man Dance podcast with Chris and @SStricklandMMA is coming soon. Stay tuned"

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 You guys asked for it for some reason and we finally got around to doing it. Episode one is in the books. The Man Dance podcast with Chris and @SStricklandMMA is coming soon. Stay tuned You guys asked for it for some reason and we finally got around to doing it. Episode one is in the books. The Man Dance podcast with Chris and @SStricklandMMA is coming soon. Stay tuned https://t.co/MsdaWBVRCp

'The Action Man' recently shared a nice moment on his social media of the reaction to the gender reveal of his child. He included a caption that provided fans a glipse to another side of Strickland, writing:

"Something you guys don't get to see often, @SStricklandMMA slowly preparing to transition to his role as Uncle Sean. Poor kid"

Curtis and 'Tarzan' are an entertaining duo, so it will be interesting to see what other topics they plan on discussing on their podcast in future episodes. Both will also be in training camp as they have fights approaching in the coming months.

Who is Chris Curtis fighting next?

Chris Curtis is scheduled to the return to the octagon on June 10, where he fights Nassourdine Imavov at UFC 289.

'The Action Man' will look to bounce back and get back on track in the middleweight division as he is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former TUF winner Kelvin Gastelum. Prior to his loss to Gastelum, he earned an impressive second-round knockout win over Joaquin Buckley.

Imavov is also coming off a loss as he most recently lost a unanimous decision to Sean Strickland this past January at UFC Fight Night 217. The loss to Strickland snapped his three fight winning streak that included impressive wins over Buckley, Ian Heinisch, and Edmen Shahbazyan.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at when the two meet inside the octagon at UFC 289. Both are close in the middleweight rankings; 'The Action Man' is ranked No.14 and Imavov is ranked No.12, so the winner could gain momentum and possibly get a top-10 opponent should they earn a decisive win.

Poll : 0 votes