Ice cream, wings, frozen margarita - Chris Curtis has a hearty meal planned for post-UFC London celebration

Chris Curtis already has his UFC London post-fight meal planned out.

Curtis will face Jack Hermansson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 208 on Saturday, July 23rd, at the O2 Arena in London, England. Although he's in a foreign land, Curtis revealed his post-fight routine will largely be the same.

Admitting that he likes to stuff his face following a fight, Curtis revealed what he's planning on preparing. During the UFC London pre-event press conference, Curtis told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I do enjoy getting ice cream after fights, but I had my heart broken so many times in the regional scene because I'm always main event. So by the time you finished, everything is closed. So I really like ice cream, maybe some wings, some french toast and a frozen margarita would be my ideal meal."

Curtis has been on a roll since he entered the UFC. 'The Action Man' is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and has been undefeated since joining the promotion. He owns victories over Phil Hawes, Brendan Allen, and Rodolfo Vieira.

Chris Curtis reveals he's getting a hefty payday for UFC London

Chris Curtis will have a tough task ahead as he gears up for a short-notice fight with Jack Hermansson.

The Swede was initially scheduled to face Darren Till in the co-main event, but the hometown favorite was forced to withdraw due to an injury. Thankfully, Curtis answered the call to save the co-main event.

Needless to say, his efforts were compensated handsomely. During the UFC London Media Day, Curtis revealed that he instantly agreed to the fight the moment he found out how much he's getting paid:

"I literally said yes before I knew I was fighting Jack Hermansson, because my first question was, 'What are they paying me?' Once [my manager] said that, I was already in. I could’ve been fighting whoever. As long as it wasn’t Yoel Romero, I didn’t care, and he’s not in the company – the only guy I’m actually afraid of."

