Chris Curtis next fight: UFC middleweight finds new opponent after abrupt ending at UFC 289

After having his UFC 289 bout with Nassourdine Imavov cut short, Chris Curtis has an opponent for his next fight. While many had expected a rematch between the two fighters to be booked, 'The Action Man' will instead face Anthony Hernandez. Mike Heck of MMA Fighting took to Twitter to break the news of the upcoming middleweight bout, stating:

"Fun middleweight bout on tap between Anthony Hernandez and Chris Curtis for the UFC's Sept. 16 event in Las Vegas, per multiple sources."

Curtis will enter the bout with a 30-10 (1) professional record in his mixed martial arts career. He has 17 knockout victories, one submission victory and 12 decision victories. The No.15-ranked middleweight has been knocked out once, submitted once and lost via decision eight times.

Hernandez enters with an 11-2 (1) record, riding a four-fight win streak. He has two victories via knockout, seven victories via submission and two victories via decision. While he has never lost via decision, he has been knocked out once and submitted once.

While the card is a little under three months away, it is starting to take shape with a women's flyweight title fight rematch expected to serve as the main event, according to The Schmo, who tweeted:

"Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT [Mexican] Independence Day. Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC"

Why did Chris Curtis' last fight end early?

For the first time in 41 professional mixed martial arts bout, Chris Curtis had a bout ruled as a no contest. His UFC 289 bout with Nassourdine Imavov was stopped short due to an accidental clash of heads that left 'The Action Man' with a nasty gash above his right eye.

Curtis took to Instagram following the bout to share an update with fans, stating:

"10 stitches and possible Corneal abrasion. Sorry guys... seriously, I've never not been able to continue. I'm sorry Canada, you guys have always been my biggest backers and I really wanted to put on a show. I'll be back. I Promise. #UFC289"

Curtis will now look to get in the win column as he enters the octagon for the third time this year. He was previously defeated by Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision.

