Chris Eubank Jr. adamant on alcohol and s*x ban as he looks to avenge his TKO loss to Liam Smith 

Chris Eubank Jr. was stopped for the first time in his career by Liam Smith back in January. 'Next Gen' will now look to exact revenge in the rematch against Smith at the Machester Arena on September 2.

Eubank Jr., who considers it the most important fight of his life is also on a self-imposed alcohol and s*x ban, in preparation for the bout. The former champ recently told The Overlap:

"I'm a couple of weeks away from the biggest fight of my career, so that really is all that's on my mind, getting in that ring and avenging the loss...There's a lot of other things that are going on in my life, but during a fight camp especially this close [to the rematch against Liam Smith] you've got to block it out, you've got to try anyways...Right now, I'm just in fight mode, during camp so that I can give it my all and be 100 per cent on the night. You can't be 100 per cent on the night of the fight if you're going out with your mates, if you're drinking, if you're having sex, if you're travelling, if you're trying to run a business." h/t Daily Mail

Chris Eubank Jr. doesn't mind not being the crowd favorite

Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith had some heated exchanges ahead of their first meeting. While Smith hinted that Eubank Jr. may be 'gay', 'Next Gen' responded by wearing a rainbow armband for the presser and accused 'beefy' of cheating on his wife.

Smith went on to score a shock fourth-round upset KO against Eubank Jr., albeit with some controversy, sending the Manchester Arena into a frenzy. While he might not be the crowd favorite on most occasions, 'Next Gen' says that he is not the 'bad guy' people consider him to be. Regardless, he doesn't mind. Chris Eubank Jr. further told The Overlap:

"I never sit there and think, 'I wish these guys [fans] would be cheering me on' – I've never been that guy. I've thought, 'if you don't like me, it is what it is', I'm still going to win and go out there and do what I need to do." h/t Daily Mail

