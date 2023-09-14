Chris Eubank Jr. names the 'best shot' Francis Ngannou has to win before getting "bamboozled" by Tyson Fury's boxing

Chris Eubank Jr. has addressed the possibility of Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury in their highly-anticipated boxing match. An MMA star and a former UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou is scheduled to make his boxing debut against WBC heavyweight champion boxer Fury.

Their fight will transpire on October 28, 2023. It'll have the 'Riyadh Champion' belt at stake rather than Fury's WBC title. Many foresee Fury dominantly winning the matchup, owing to Ngannou's lack of boxing experience.

During his recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chris Eubank Jr. was asked whether he gives Ngannou any chance to beat Fury in their boxing match. Eubank Jr. suggested that in the heavyweight division, it takes just one shot to change the fight.

The 33-year-old indicated that heavyweights like Francis Ngannou are incredibly big and punch too hard to not have a chance. He explained that Ngannou competed with 4-ounce gloves in his MMA bouts in the UFC but will likely don 10-ounce gloves for his boxing match.

The middleweight boxing contender insinuated that the 10-ounce gloves make it tougher to secure a one-punch knockout. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Fury has been knocked down before, adding that Ngannou's best shot at a win would be to catch him with a big punch early. Eubank Jr. stated:

"He has a puncher's chance. He cannot outbox Tyson Fury. It's impossible. You could catch him early on. That's, I think, his best bet. If I was to give him some advice as a boxer, I would tell him from round one, run at this guy. Swing for the fences. Hopefully, you land something. And you can. You know, you're a skilled striker. You've got knockout power."

"As the fight goes on, and he [Ngannou] gets tired, he'll start getting jabbed. He'll start getting bamboozled with Tyson's boxing skills. So, he needs to take it to him early. Don't try and outbox this guy because that is not going to be fun."

Watch Eubank Jr. discuss the topic at 6:35 in the video below:

Mike Tyson shares words of wisdom ahead of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury fight

Earlier this year, boxing legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion 'Iron' Mike Tyson joined Francis Ngannou's training camp to help 'The Predator' prepare for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury. In a tweet posted by 'Iron,' he's shown instructing Ngannou during their grueling training regime.

Mike Tyson shared words of encouragement and wisdom with Francis Ngannou. As seen in the video tweeted by him, the veteran boxer acknowledged the fact that Ngannou has been in many professional MMA fights but not in a professional boxing match. Regardless, urging 'The Predator' to train hard and defeat Fury in the boxing ring, 'Iron' said:

"I was speaking to him once he came in and I asked him, 'Are you sore today?' And he said, 'No.' That was a big mistake... You wanna be a heavyweight champion, that's what heavyweight champions do."

Check out Tyson's assessment below:

