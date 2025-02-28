Chris Eubank Jr. sends chilling threat to Nigel Benn, father of Conor Benn, after being grabbed by the throat after egg-slapping incident

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are currently at the center of the boxing world following their viral face-off on Tuesday, Feb. 25, where 'NextGen' could be seen slapping Benn in the face with a raw egg.

Eubank Jr.'s actions were prompted by Benn's statement that the drug test he failed in 2022, ahead of their then-scheduled fight, was due to eating contaminated eggs.

'The Destroyer' has since been cleared to box, but not proven innocent, leading to his upcoming opponent labeling him as a cheater.

Following the egg-slapping incident on stage, Nigel Benn, a former two-division boxing world champion and the father of Eubank Jr.'s upcoming opponent, could be seen grabbing 'NextGen' by the throat on stage.

At the most recent press conference, held two days later (Feb. 27), the IBO middleweight world champion sent a stern warning to the elder Benn about his actions. He said this:

"Nigel, just before we move on I've got to say something. I understand the frustration and the heat that you were experiencing a couple of days ago after I egged Conor..."

Benn then replied with:

"I thought you actually glassed him, mate. That's why I nearly got my hand round your throat."

'NextGen' then said:

"But you did put your hand on my neck. I'm gonna give you a pass because of what happened. But I'm just letting you know that if your hand ever touches me again you won't get it back."

Check out Chris Eubank Jr.'s message to Nigel Benn below (49:00):

Conor Benn reacts to his father grabbing Chris Eubank Jr. by the throat

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are set to continue the rivalry shared by their respective fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, when they clash on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The viral footage of 'NextGen' slapping his opponent in the face with an egg has taken the boxing world by storm. With emotions running as high as humanely possible, 'The Destroyer' recently shared his thoughts on his father grabbing Eubank Jr. by the neck at their press conference on Feb. 25.

During a recent interview with The Ring Magazine, he said this:

"I wish my dad strangled him and knocked him out, to be honest. [Eubank Jr.] is just an idiot. He has no class. He's an absolute tool."

Watch Conor Benn discuss Chris Eubank Jr. and Nigel Benn below (2:35):

