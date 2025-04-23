Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn takes place this Saturday on April 26. The two men will finally put their heated rivalry to bed in the squared circle. Despite being so strongly linked to each other over the past three years, they couldn't be more different from each other if they tried.

What binds them is the fact that both of their fathers were some of Britain's finest boxers in their heyday and had a rivalry of their own. That feud has lived on in both men's children, who will face each other in a bout with pride and family honor on the line.

Naturally, a stats comparison is in order.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Age, height, weight, and reach

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn matchup is a clash of two wildly different fighters. Eubank Jr. was born on Sept. 18, 1989 in Hove, East Sussex, England, making him 35 years old. In short, he is seven years older than Benn, who is 28, having been born on Sept. 28, 1996.

In terms of their physical stature, the differences remain. Eubank Jr. competes at middleweight and super middleweight, and his size reflects it. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a 72.5-inch reach, and a latest weigh-in of 159.1 pounds.

Meanwhile, Benn has spent most of his career as a welterweight, standing 5 feet 8 inches in height, and with a 68-inch reach. As far as his weight is concerned, he last weighed in at 150.6 pounds.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Boxing record and knockout ratio

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn is the most compelling grudge match of boxing's 2025. Eubank Jr. enters the fight as a former interim world champion and the current IBO middleweight champion with a 34-3 record. Of those wins, 25 are stoppages, giving him a knockout percentage of 73.53%.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Benn, has only ever held regional belts. He is, though, undefeated at 23-0, with 14 stoppages for a 60.87% knockout percentage, making him a lesser power-puncher than his rival.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: The prediction

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn haven't looked like themselves as of late. Their most recent performances fell below their respective standards. However, Benn hasn't fought in over a year and will be rusty. Furthermore, he is a much smaller man, so he isn't expected to emerge victorious against Eubank Jr.

