Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn: Live round-by-round updates

The Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming middleweight grudge match. The two men headline the card and neither one will want to lose to the other given how personal their rivalry has become.
Ahead of their matchup, there has been a tremendous amount of trash unleashed by both men, which has served to both heighten fan interest and enrage the hotheaded Benn. Eubank Jr., however, has consistently cut a cool figure, often fancying himself the instigator.
In terms of their boxing, Eubank Jr. is 34-3, with 25 stoppages. He is the much bigger man and a former interim WBA middleweight champion. Meanwhile, Benn is from a weight class below, but explosive and undefeated at 23-0, with 14 stoppages.
Thus, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Eubank Jr. as the favorite at -175, while Benn is the +140 underdog. The event starts at 12:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 9:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American fans, while U.K. fans can tune in at 5:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The main event, however, is expected to start at 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. / 10:00 PM B.S.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the middleweight grudge match.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10:
Round 11:
Round 12: