Chris Pratt not a fan of Israel Adesanya's "pitter-patter" performance against Jared Cannonier

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt recently offered his candid take on Israel Adesanya's performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. He declared that Adesanya should have performed better, considering how he sold the fight as an easy matchup and his over-the-top walkout.

Headlining the action at UFC 276, which took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Israel Adesanya beat the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier.

He managed to outperform 'The Killa Gorilla' over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision victory. The win marked his fifth successful title defense at 185lbs.

However, 'The Last Stylebender' found himself at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak for a performance that many dubbed a snoozefest, with Pratt being one among them.

During an appearance on ESPN's post-fight show, the 43-year-old actor offered his candid and unfiltered take on Adesanya's performance. Pratt admitted that he was not a fan of the champion's showing, dismissing it as uninspiring:

"I'm not a fan, man. I'm not a fan of coming out like all that talk and then just putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. Like, come on, man. You've got to cash on that. You got to cash on that promise, you know? Being so bada**."

Watch the clip below:

Israel Adesanya uses WWE tracks during his wrestling training sessions for motivation

In a recent interaction with BT Sport's Caroline Pearce, Israel Adesanya offered fans insight into his affinity towards WWE. The Kiwi admitted that he relied on music used by WWE stars during his wrestling training sessions to get in the right mindset to grapple.

Israel Adesanya admitted that he had always been a fan of pro wrestling, right from his younger days. He declared that his go-to tracks are Batista's 'I Walk Alone' by Saliva and Stone Cold Steve Austin's 'I Won't Do What You Tell Me' by Jim Johnston.

"I'm a kid who grew up during the Attitude Era. Wednesday nights, during wrestling, I play those tracks like the Batista entrance, [Stone Cold Steve Austin] entrance, just to, like, get the mood while we wrestle."

Adesanya further expressed interest in making his way to the pro-wrestling circle later in his career. However, he declared that it would not be his full-time job.

Watch the interview below:

