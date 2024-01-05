Chris Weidman leg injury: Understanding the medical aspects of former UFC champ's gruesome injuries and their impact on his MMA career

There aren't many fighters on the UFC roster that have had to overcome the injuries that Chris Weidman has.

At UFC 261, Weidman suffered a devastating leg break during his bout against Uriah Hall. Just 17 seconds into the fight, Hall checked the very first leg kick Weidman threw, causing the former middleweight champ's fibula bone to snap. It was then revealed to be a compound fracture, meaning part of the bone pierced his skin and could be seen outside it.

Watch Chris Weidman's injury here (GRAPHIC WARNING):

Expand Tweet

Weidman required immediate surgery and had to have a rod place into his leg to stabilize the broken bone. He was then forced to be on crutches for a minimum of eight weeks.

Months later, Weidman had to undergo a second surgery after doctors learned it wasn't healing correctly. A second rod was placed into his leg to help set his fibula bone.

The former UFC middleweight champ then returned to action in 2023 following a two-year lay-off. He faced Brad Tavares at UFC 292 and lost the bout via unanimous decision. Unfortunately days after the fight, Weidman revealed he had suffered another injury - a fracture to the upper tibia of his left leg.

Despite all the setbacks, Weidman is still expected to make at least one more walk to the octagon in 2024. As it stands there is no official date for his next bout, but fans of the 39-year-old will be hoping to see him pick up one more victory before calling time on his career.

Chris Weidman potentially set to return in March 2024

Whilst nothing has been officially announced by the UFC, the latest rumors suggest Chris Weidman and Bruno 'Blindado' Silva could be set to clash on March 30 in Atlantic City.

According to Laerte Viana, Weidman vs. Silva has been verbally agreed, although nothing has been signed. Viana reported that their bout is being planned for a UFC Fight Night and will be fought at 185 pounds:

"Bruno Blindado x Chris Weidman is in the UFC's plans for March 30, in Atlantic City. According to Laerte Viana, the contracts have not yet been signed, but there is a verbal agreement between both parties for the fight to take place. Both are coming off two losses in the UFC."

Expand Tweet

Should the bout go ahead, it will mean Weidman is returning to action six months after suffering his second leg break. After going 2-7 in his last nine appearances, the American will be doing all he can to avoid a third straight defeat and remain injury free.